WATCH: Over Two Years And 50,000 Miles, Just How Is That Model 3 Holding Up?

Agent009 submitted on 11/30/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:14:26 AM

Views : 462 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

YouTube influencer Frugal Tesla Guy has owned his Tesla Model 3 for about two and a half years now.

He's finally put 50,000 miles on it, so it's no longer covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which lasts 4 years or 50,000 miles. whichever comes first.

Fortunately, however, this Tesla is still covered under the Battery and Drive Unit Warranty. For Model 3 and Model Y Long Range and Performance vehicles, the battery warranty lasts 8 years or 120,000 miles, though there are limitations.
 



Read Article


WATCH: Over Two Years And 50,000 Miles, Just How Is That Model 3 Holding Up?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)