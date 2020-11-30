WATCH: Over Two Years And 50,000 Miles, Just How Is That Model 3 Holding Up?

YouTube influencer Frugal Tesla Guy has owned his Tesla Model 3 for about two and a half years now. He's finally put 50,000 miles on it, so it's no longer covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which lasts 4 years or 50,000 miles. whichever comes first.

Fortunately, however, this Tesla is still covered under the Battery and Drive Unit Warranty. For Model 3 and Model Y Long Range and Performance vehicles, the battery warranty lasts 8 years or 120,000 miles, though there are limitations.

