WATCH: Overconfident Driver Takes His Jaguar F Pace Swimming With Predictable Results

We’ve all made our fair share of mistakes behind the wheel, some bigger than others. The driver of a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace will certainly remember the day when he decided to ignore the danger up ahead and do the worst thing possible – speed up and head straight into the water. A quick check of the license plate with UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency shows the SUV had all-wheel drive, but that didn’t do much help, did it?

No ducks were hurt in the making of this video, but we can’t say the same thing about the poor Jag. As a matter of fact, the video’s description says it has been written off as a consequence of the engine being hydro-locked. We’re tempted to believe that considering there’s more water coming out of the exhaust pipe compared to a hydrogen car like the Toyota Mirai.



