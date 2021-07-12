WATCH: Owner Builds A DIY Plaid Model S With Three JET ENGINES!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once claimed that a future Tesla Roadster would receive a "SpaceX" package, with thrusters to assist in acceleration. We haven't seen hide nor hair of it since. However, YouTuber Warped Perception has built something along similar lines, by bolting three jet engines to the back of his Tesla Model S. The build uses small jets of the type typically employed in radio-controlled models. The three engines are mounted to the back of the Tesla on a custom-welded frame that bolts up underneath the car. Positioning the engines behind the trunk was an intentional choice to stop the jets windmilling when driving with them powered down, which could damage their delicate bearings due to a lack of lubrication.



