WATCH: Owner Claims UK Police Impounded Cybertruck Last Month For "Technical" Insurance Violation

The Tesla Cybertruck confiscated by the police was all over the news. Everyone said it was too big and heavy for the roads in the UK. But were those really the reasons the police took it off the road? Yianni Charalambous, aka Yannimize on YouTube, drives a Tesla Cybertruck in the UK, and it is perfectly legal. So what was wrong with the seized Cybertruck after all?

He imported his EV through quite a tedious route with the help of Albanian entrepreneur, Bani. The truck couldn't get to the UK by boat because shipping companies told him the fire risk was too high. So it came by plane to his home country, Albania. Then, he sent it on a boat to Italy. From Italy, he trailered it to the UK, through Germany and Belgium.











