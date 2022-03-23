WATCH: Owner Crowdfunds $22,000 To Replace Subaru Damaged By Flying Tesla Stunt

Last weekend, an incredibly stupid and dangerous stunt performed by a Tesla Model S driver in Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood left the internet dumbstruck.

In an attempt to recreate a jump performed by YouTube influencer David Dobrik with a Model X on the exact same spot two years ago, the rented 2018 Model S ended up wreaking havoc on the street.

Since the stunt happened at night and the Model S carried way more speed going up the Baxter street hill than the Model X, the landing proved to be disastrous. The EV's bumper made contact with the ground at a very uncomfortable angle, resulting in significant damage to the car.



