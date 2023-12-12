WATCH: Owner Explains His Volkswagen ID.3 Has Already Lost 10% Of It's Battery Power In Just 30,000 Miles

Agent009 submitted on 12/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:35 AM

Views : 486 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the talking points of owning an electric car is how much capacity the battery will retain after several years and thousands of miles of driving. Just like a smartphone, an EV’s battery will degrade over time which means it will offer fewer driving miles on a full charge.

Some car manufacturers and their associated suppliers have mastered the chemistry that goes into the EVs they make, while others fall short of expectations.

In the video embedded above, Bjorn Nyland, a YouTuber who’s known for his deep dive videos on EVs–as well as his unconventional banana box test–takes a two-year-old Volkswagen ID.3 for a spin to see how much battery it still has.




Read Article


WATCH: Owner Explains His Volkswagen ID.3 Has Already Lost 10% Of It's Battery Power In Just 30,000 Miles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)