On September 15, we told our readers that the Model X was losing bits of its roof due to gluing issues with these parts. We hoped Tesla would reinforce quality control and solve this matter once and for all, but that does not seem to be the case after what happened to a Model Y. Getting back home right after delivery, it became a convertible. Not because his owner took it to a body shop but rather because "the entire glass roof just blew off."







