WATCH: Owner Takes His Brand New Lamborghini Huracan Serrato Off Roading

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a very cool car but we would be shocked if 10% of owners ever took their vehicles off-roading. Thankfully, the owner of this particular Huracan Sterrato is not afraid of doing just that. This particular Huracan Sterrato was recently picked up by its owner and he wasted no time in venturing off the road. In fact, he hit the dirt with just 93 miles (150 km) on the clock and immediately started to powerslide around a series of turns. It makes for very fun viewing, even though we can’t help but cringe about how many scratches and chips the pristine black paint probably got during its dirty journey.







