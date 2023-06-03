WATCH: Pair Of Racing Ferraris Fly Through the Air In Dukes Of Hazzard Style

A wild incident occurred on Saturday when two Ferrari supercars raced through an upscale neighborhood in Osimo, Italy, before crashing violently into the exterior wall of a villa. The dramatic collision that was caught on camera, left both vehicles in ruins and the drivers counting their lucky stars that they only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. According to reports from Italy, the drivers of the two Ferraris, aged 50 and 54, are from Belgium and were on vacation near Ancona – although there are conflicting reports about one of them being from The Netherlands. Seemingly channeling their inner Dukes of Hazzard, they lost control of their flashy vehicles when they hit a curb at high speed, using it as a makeshift ramp. The impact caused the supercars to soar through the air before crashing down in a spectacular fashion that could easily be mistaken for a scene from a Michael Bay-directed action movie. One of the drivers, who had to be taken to the hospital for tests, was later released.









