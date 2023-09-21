WATCH: Pair Of Tesla Cybertrucks Caught At California Off Road Park

If Tesla wants to make it in North America's highly competitive pickup truck segment, the Cybertruck must be a very versatile product, a jack of all trades as the saying goes.

Besides being able to haul as much stuff as possible and tow heavy trailers, the Cybertruck also needs to prove itself against the competition when it comes to practicality, efficiency, and performance – both on and (especially) off the beaten track.

Tesla is obviously aware of this and is testing the Cybertruck in all sorts of environments and conditions. We've seen Cybertruck prototypes undergoing testing in cold weather, hot weather, driving in the city and on the highway, and even off-road.