WATCH: Pakistani Fan Tries Of Waiting - Builds Own Cybertruck - The Quality Appears To Be About The Same

What do you do if you really want a Tesla Cybertruck but can't afford one, let alone it's lightyears away from being available in your country? That's right, you make one yourself or ask someone good at it to do it for you. Meet the first-ever homemade Tesla Cybertruck. When Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck back in November 2019, he said it would hit the market in 2021 with a starting price of $39,900. But well, it was just Elon overpromising and underdelivering, we got used to it. None of the promises happened.



Tesla launched in Pakistan ?? pic.twitter.com/wUPGi4QlQj — Frontalforce ???? (@FrontalForce) January 21, 2025

The Cybertruck arrived on the market in late November 2023 with a starting price of $120,000, which customers had to pay for the Foundation Series, available during the first year of production.



