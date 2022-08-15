WATCH: Party Bus In Chicago Mows Through 18 Cars On Crowed Street

This past week, a party bus driver forced his way through a busy street in Chicago, crashing into over a dozen cars and receiving criminal charges in the process. The 45-year-old was responsible for damaging 18 vehicles including an ambulance, with the total damage amounting to a figure “in the thousands” according to ABC 7 Chicago.



A witness was able to record a video of the incident, which shows the bus scraping its way through multiple oncoming cars as it barrels down the crowded street. Some were lucky enough to walk away with only minor damage, while others sustained enough to be considered totaled. The bus also took a beating as well, with heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.







