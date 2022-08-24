WATCH! Paul Pelosi's CRASHED Porsche 911 Up For Auction! Are YOU A Buyer? And, We Ask The BURNING Questions No One Else Will.

Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche Carrera, wrecked in a May drunken driving crash in California that he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday, appears listed on an online auction site.



Photos listed on the Copart.com auction site show a 2021 Porsche Carrera 4S with damage to its "side" and "undercarriage."



Let us ask the questions no one else seems to want to ask about this crazy situation.



1. HOW DOES SOMEONE WORTH OVER $300 MILLION DOLLARS NOT HAVE A FULL TIME DRIVER? Especially, someone OVER 80 years old? Now you can say he likes to drive seeing he has a 911. But have you ever been to Napa and driven around the local area where most of the vineyards are? Probably, one of the MOST boring drives you'll EVER take. And it's even WORSE at night. It's no leisurely drive through the Swiss Alps. FLAT as a board and all farmland.



2. Could it be he didn't want anyone to know about the still unnamed person supposedly in the car WITH him (NOT his wife) in the car?



3. WHERE are ANY of the MADD type organizations? CRICKETS. He has a HISTORY of impaired driving misfortunes in his life. Shouldn't he know better?



Let us know your thoughts or ask a question we may have forgotten to think of...







