WATCH! People Think The CyberTruck Looks TOO APOCALYPTIC. After Watching THIS, Maybe That's EXACTLY What American's Will NEED Soon!

Many people laughed when Elon showed design and the material choices for the Cybertruck saying who would want or need it.



Just as a refresher here is what to expect.



Tesla.com describes the new vehicle as … “built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”



According to matmatch.com, “The Cybertruck exoskeleton is made from Tesla’s own stainless steel alloy, referred to as the Ultra-hard 30X Cold-rolled Stainless Steel. While the blend is proprietary, Elon mentioned during the product launch that the exoskeleton material of the vehicle is the same as the SpaceX Starship shell.”



But let's fast forward to 2022 and what is happening in our world.



Take a look what you need to be prepared for just taking a ride in many of our cities and tell us you wouldn't feel safer in a vehicle like the Tesla.











