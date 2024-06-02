WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Wakes Up And Realizes Just How Distracted Drivers Really Are These Days

Foolish people aren’t always easy to spot, and other times they get caught on film driving a Tesla while wearing an Apple Vision Pro VR headset. Two of the latest technologies in the hands of what appear to be very reckless people make both brands look terrible. Even U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took the opportunity to point out the obvious danger of such behavior.



Apple recently launched its $3,499 Vision Pro VR headset, but some customers are already misusing it. Videos have surfaced online showing individuals using the headset while driving. It’s worth nothing that the Apple Vision Pro VR headset does feature a “pass-through” mode that enables users to see the real world around them while using it.



Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times. pic.twitter.com/OpPy36mOgC — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 5, 2024







