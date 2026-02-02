WATCH: Philly Sanitation Worker Intentionally Buries Parked Cars In The Snow

A city worker in Philadelphia “intentionally” plowed large amounts of heavy snow on parked cars. Of course, he filmed the whole thing and shared it online.

In the 35-second video, a Philadelphia Sanitation Department driver is heard laughing and swearing as he drives through the Kensington neighborhood of the city. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, a day after more than nine inches of snow fell on the City of Brotherly Love.

“If your car look like this just go and head the f— back in the house. Just go in the house. Ain’t no need for you to be outside today,” the driver says in the video, then laughs maniacally as he buries more cars in snow.











