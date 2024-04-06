WATCH: Pimped Out Cybertruck Becomes A Fashion Statement - Are You Game?

It was only a matter of time before a Tesla Cybertruck became part of the Texas slab culture, flaunting the equally contentious rims known as Swangas, sometimes spelled “swangaz” or for the less imaginative, “elbows”. These spike-like rims can protrude 20 inches or more from the tire walls, and have become a staple of the Texas scene. Late last month, Texan Wire Wheels fitted a Cybertruck with a set of bespoke 24-inch wire wheels, and it looks just as absurd as you’d imagine. Wheels like these, which are a popular fashion statement in Houston, never fail to cause controversy and we’re sure the owner of this Cybertruck will attract a lot of attention.



