WATCH: Place Your Bets- Audi RS 6 Challenges A New Chevrolet C8 Corvette

Chevrolet is doing great – at least as far as 'America's sports car' is concerned while Audi tries to reshuffle (yet again) its naming algorithms in hopes of rekindling success. We're not sure that the good folks over at Ingolstadt have gotten the market vibe – people don't really care about the fact that their engine is a 55 TFI or a 45 TDI or something else; they just want it to run smoothly, reliably, and offer plenty of performance when needed. Conversely, they don't give a flying piston rod on the fact that Audi's head honchos sitting lavishly in their corner offices think that all of the company's sales problems will go away along with coupes and convertibles when they rearrange the main naming scheme with even numbers reserved for e-tron all-electric models and the odd ones for ICE-powered models. As such, the days of the mighty Audi RS 6 are numbered as an eater of dead dinosaurs – the next-generation e-tron Avant was spied on, and many across the rumor mill believe the first-ever RS 6 EV will kick the V8 model out of bed with a power rating of well over 700 hp or even around 800 ponies. Thus, soon enough, the C8 Audi RS 6 Avant – which currently has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine with up to 621 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque in its highest-performing version, will abandon its BMW M5 Touring-waring ways in favor of calmly sipping electrons.











Read Article