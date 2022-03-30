WATCH: Police Arrest Driver That Ran Over Spectator While Doing Donuts

A man in New York has been arrested after inadvertently running over a man while doing donuts on a SoHo street.

The driver in question, 22-year-old Tyler Green from New Jersey, was participating in a car ‘meet’ on the SoHo street at roughly midnight on Saturday, March 19. Footage taken from spectators shows Green doing donuts in his red Infiniti mere feet away from those in attendance.

At one stage, 23-year-old Christopher Brito can be seen running into the center of the road to try and capture footage of Green drifting. However, he appeared to trip over and fell to the ground directly in front of Green and was subsequently run over.







Read Article