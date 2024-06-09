WATCH: Police Attempt A Pit Maneuver On Drunk Lexus Driver But Rolls Cop Car Instead

Police in Little Rock, Arkansas, have arrested the driver of a black Lexus GX after the male driver led police on a chase through suburban streets in the early hours of the morning.
 
Dashcam footage from the police vehicle first shows it slowly approaching the Lexus from behind and following it for a couple of minutes. Speaking on the radio, the officer can be heard saying the driver was slowly swerving across lanes and, after entering a 35 mph (56 km/h) zone, sped up to approximately 55 mph (88 km/h).



 


