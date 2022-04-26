WATCH: Police Cruiser Proves To Be No Match For Escaping Hummer

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut after a crime spree that saw her use a Hummer to ram into a police officer’s Ford Explorer, among other things.

 

The Waterbury Police Department was on the hunt for Hannah Casperson when she and a man reportedly broke into 41 vehicles on the morning of Friday, April 1. Authorities caught up to Casperson that Sunday and initiated a chase.

Part of the chase was caught on the body camera of an officer. Footage shows that the officer had used his police cruiser to block off a small street with a dead-end. He approached Casperson inside the Hummer who was parked at the end of the street but she wasn’t ready to give up and ends up ramming into the cruiser.



