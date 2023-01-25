WATCH: Police Enter 141MPH Chase With BMW M4 Driver In Georgia

A BMW M4 (G82) driver has been arrested following a high-speed police pursuit in Forsyth County, Georgia. The chase occurred in December last year when 22-year-old Islam Aslanov failed to pull over for a patrolling deputy.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the deputy intended to pull the vehicle over for failure to dim headlights. However, the German performance car started accelerating to 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. This prompted the officer to engage his emergency lights and initiate a traffic stop. Aslanov failed to stop and accelerated in an attempt to get away from the pursuing officer.



