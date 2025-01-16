WATCH: Police Handcuff 11 Year Old Girl As A Kia Thief Suspect

The treatment of hardened criminals is often overlooked even when it’s questionable. How police officers treat juveniles is another story altogether though. In this case, the underage person ended up teary-eyed and in handcuffs despite her innocence. Officers let her go when they realized their mistake and now, the Sheriff is openly supporting their actions. The scene unfolded in Syracuse on January 11. At around 2 p.m., deputies from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office the noticed a stolen Kia and attempted to pull it over. Officers say the driver fled the scene and soon after ditched the car. Evidently, several individuals jumped out and ran away from the vehicle on foot. Naturally, police gave chase and at least one suspect escaped the scene.













