WATCH: Police Offer No Help As Pickup Truck Chases Down Model 3 Owner

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police. The Tesla owner, whose name is Gunnawuat, was picking up food from a fast-food restaurant and listening to loud music in his Model 3. Some pickup truck drivers overheard his music and decided to engage. They were yelling at him and calling him names, and he says it was because he drives a Tesla.







