WATCH: Police Spark Outrage For Ticketing People In Line At Local Food Pantry

Residents in Allentown are outraged after the city's parking authority showed up at a monthly food pantry to issue parking tickets to patrons.

It all started as Pastor Alejandro Escamilla from the Fuente de Vida Church on St. John Street was handing out food to people in need this past Saturday.

Apparently, someone from the neighborhood complained to authorities about the dozens of cars that showed up for access to the food bank.

A short time later, an officer from the Allentown Parking Authority showed up doling out parking tickets.