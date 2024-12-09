WATCH: Police Video Shows NFL Star Tyreek Hill Encounter With Officers Over Reckless Driving

Tyreek Hill was driving in Miami when he got the attention of police for driving recklessly. Authorities released a four-minute bodycam footage captured by a police officer, showing how the football player was dragged out of the car and put to the ground. One of the officers involved has been placed on administrative duties after the incident.

What should have been a normal traffic stop near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, involving Tyreek Hill, quickly turned into a heated confrontation. The incident took place on Sunday, before the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The video starts with a police officer on a bike, after having pulled over the Dolphins' receiver's McLaren 720S. The driver keeps the window up as the officer approaches and knocks.

"Don't knock on my window like that!" Tyreek Hill is heard saying as the policeman asks him why he hasn't got the seatbelt on.











