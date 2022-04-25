WATCH: Porsche 718 GT4 FAILS To Shake A Toyota GR Yaris While Lapping Nurburgring

Toyota has not set an official Nurburgring lap time for the GR Yaris but if it did, we suspect it could be right up there with some of the quickest hot hatches to ever lap the famed German circuit. When in the right hands, it can even give some much more expensive sports cars a run for their money. The owner of one GR Yaris recently took the hatch to the ‘Ring and throughout the entirety of the lap, was able to closely follow a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. Of course, this is more of a display of driving skill on the part of the guy behind the wheel of the Toyota as, with a more skilled driver behind the wheel, the Porsche would have sprinted off into the distance.









