WATCH: Porsche 911 Dakar Takes On Nürburgring Ignoring The Track Limits

German publication "sport auto" and its regular test driver Christian Gebhardt had a 'super test' moment with the Porsche 911 Dakar limited edition at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and it's a bit crazy because they didn't necessarily care about going off-road.
 
The 'Green Hell' – aka the Nürburgring Nordschleife is famous for several interesting things. One would be the massive motorsport complex featuring a Grand Prix track but also the Northern loop that was built in the 1920s around the village and medieval castle of Nürburg in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.




