WATCH: Porsche 911 GT3 RS And BMW M2 Tangle At Nurburgring In A Fiery Crash

Driving on the Nurburgring is one of the most exciting things you can do in a car, but it can also be incredibly dangerous. Though exact numbers are unclear, some people are believed to die there each year, and the Porsche and BMW drivers whose jaw-dropping tangle this Sunday was captured on video were lucky not to add their names to that list. Footage from inside the Porsche, from trackside cameras and phone video of the aftermath at the crash site, shows how the GT3 RS and BMW M2 Competition were completely destroyed in the accident during a Touristfahrten session where members of the public can turn up and pay to take their car, bike, van or bus around the 12.9-mil (20.8 km) track.



BMW causing huge crash in Nürburgring

