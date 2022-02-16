WATCH: Porsche Boxster Goes Airborne In Brazil

Roads are often not completely level. The wiser among us try to slow down for bumps, dips, and humps but they can sometimes be hard to see. That seems to have been the case for the driver of a Porsche Boxster in a video from Sao Paolo, Brazil. In a video posted to Instagram by Arcanjo_lg, a Boxster going through an intersection has a very bad time. Bouncing aggressively after hitting what appears to be a dip around a drainage cover, the car actually gets a reasonable amount of air, with the back wheels rising a few feet off the ground. Unfortunately for the owner of the car, that sounds like the front bumper has gotten a pretty major scrape.

