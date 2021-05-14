WATCH: Porsche Cayenne Takes On Hell's Gate With Ease

Hell's Gate in Moab is considered a pretty tricky obstacle for any 4x4 but as of late, a bunch of unassuming vehicles have been making their way up the tight rocky trail. First it was a Kia Sorento, then a nearly-stock Ford Super Duty pickup—even the Baby Bronco made a successful pass a few weeks ago. Now, a Porsche Cayenne on big all-terrain tires has been filmed making an attempt at the climb. Admittedly, crawling up Hell's Gate has a lot to do with wheel placement as opposed to out-and-out off-road performance, but seeing this Porsche in action is impressive nonetheless. It's not every day a suburbia-bound luxury SUV makes moves like this.





