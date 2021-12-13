WATCH: Porsche Cayman GTS, vs Alpine A110S, vs Toyota Supra - Which Is King Of The Hill In Moderately Priced Sports Cars?

For all the super expensive super and hypercars in the world, there is a small coterie of not exactly cheap but moderately-priced sports cars still on sale. CarWow wants to know which is the fastest in a straight line.



The cars in question are the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, the Alpine A110 S, and the Toyota GR Supra.

The Porsche is powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six that makes 414 HP (420 PS/309 kW) and 309 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. In this test, it also has a manual six-speed transmission, which can be a disadvantage in a drag race.



