WATCH: Porsche GT3 Crashes In Practice And Ends Up In Grandstands

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car was filmed tumbling into the grandstands at a racetrack in Portugal on Friday. Luckily, no injuries have been reported as a result of what could've been a catastrophic crash. The wreck occurred Friday morning at Algarve International Circuit, known as Portimão for the city where it's located. According to Road and Track, it all took place during a practice session for Porsche Sprint Challenge Ibérica—a supporting category for the FIA World Endurance Championship that weekend. One spectator in the grandstands at the end of the pit straight was filming track activities when one of the Porsches sailed across the gravel trap, bounced over the tire wall, through the fence and into the seats in front of them.





