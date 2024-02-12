WATCH: Porsche GT3 Owner Spills The Beans On How He Put His Car Into A River

Mat Armstrong paid $130,000 for a car that became famous on the internet earlier this year. The super-expensive Porsche 911 GT3 RS ended up in a river after its owner lost control on his way home from the dealership. Now, he gets to talk to the one who was driving at the time of the crash. The former owner of the Porsche contacted Mat Armstrong after he saw him looking for the car key on board the vehicle. "It's in my living room," he told hiim. He kept the car and the fire extinguisher as memorabilia. Now, he uses the occasion to tell the story of the accident that totalled his brand-new Porsche. He had bought the car the previous day from Porsche Bellevue. At the moment of the incident, it had only 200 miles (322 kilometers) on the clock.













