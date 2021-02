Porsche is giving us a glimpse into the test program of the Taycan Cross Turismo, a wagon version of the electric sports sedan.



Shortly after revealing the concept of the Taycan, then known as the Mission E, Porsche unveiled a prototype wagon version of the car known as the Taycan Cross Turismo.

There was a vastly positive reaction to the concept, which Porsche itself acknowledged. In 2018, the German automaker ended up green-lighting the version of the car.