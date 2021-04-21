WATCH: Porsche Has Been Fibbing About The Performance Of The 911 GT3

Porsche has been caught lying! Before you get too upset, we should mention it's the only acceptable form of lying. The fact high-end German automakers tend to be overly conservative with performance numbers is yesterday's news, but the new 911 GT3 has some ballistic acceleration in the real world. Bear in mind it's still a track-oriented car with a naturally aspirated engine at its core, so it's no Turbo S in terms of acceleration. Or is it? Carwow launched the 992-generation GT3, shattering the manufacturer claims regarding the 0-60 mph time. With the tires not at an ideal temperature and thus not providing enough traction, the first run was far from being ideal as Mat Watson only managed a 3.11-second sprint. Perhaps "only" is not the right word to use since his first run was actually already below the 3.2-second time quoted by Porsche for the PDK-equipped model.







