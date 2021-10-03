WATCH: Porsche Macan Almost Goes Dive Bombing After Crashing Through Parking Garage Wall

A rather peculiar accident occurred this week in Russia at a residential building where a Porsche Macan was on the verge of doing an impromptu parkour move. While this may seem like another case of a pedal mix-up, the driver did not confuse the brake pedal with the accelerator. Professional ice hockey player Denis Kazionov was behind the wheel, with his wife sitting on the front passenger seat while their son was in the back. So, what exactly happened? Because the parking lot building is partially exposed to the elements, there was snow on the completely smooth concrete floor. According to the driver, he tried to stop the SUV in time on the empty parking space but failed due to loss of traction. The Macan slammed through the building's wall and ended with its nose hanging up in the air.





