WATCH: Porsche Offering ICE Engines Noises For Only $500 On New EV Macan

Porsche dished all the dirt on its new Macan EV this week, including details of the entry-level model that wasn’t covered in the earlier teaser releases. But one aspect that strangely received zero mentions from Porsche at the launch is the synthesized powertrain soundtrack.



The fake noise didn’t merit a single line in Porsche’s substantial blurb, but you can clearly hear it for yourself in the videos the automaker put out to accompany the reveal. And you can see it for yourself on the Macan configurator where it’s listed as “Porsche Electric Sport Sound” and is a $490/£353 option on the base Macan 4 Electric and the Macan Turbo Electric in America, but standard on UK Turbos.









Read Article