WATCH: Porsche Rules Out China Factory - Chinese Buyers Want Built In Germany Quality

Many developed nations have their foundations built upon the craftsmanship of a certain product the rest of the world covets. Japan has electronics, Sweden design, and Germany cars. Automobile manufacturing has long been a part of the German economy and today it helps solidify the consumer viewpoint of a premium vehicle being Made in Germany. And as it turns out, consumers are willing to pay that premium—whether it be due to an inflated price point or laden with import tariffs—because of the brand's image of being built with German quality. It's the same way that Americans want a classic American muscle car built in Detroit with American steel. For that reason, Porsche has turned its nose at the idea of building a factory in China.





