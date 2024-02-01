WATCH: Porsche Taycan Steals Nurburgring Lap Record From Tesla Model S Plaid

A pre-series variant of the facelifted Porsche Taycan has lapped the Nurburgring in 7:07.55 with Lars Kern behind the wheel - 26 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S managed in 2022 and 18 seconds quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid. The time was also within 7 seconds of the current production EV lap record, set by the Rimac Nevera at 7:00.928.

The result means the facelifted Taycan is now the quickest four-door EV around the Green Hell, but there are a few important caveats to this. First, it was a pre-series car, meaning it's not in final production spec. Second, we know nothing official about the variant that set the time. However, we can make a few educated guesses.




