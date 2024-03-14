WATCH: Porsche Taycan Turbo GTS Electrifies The Nurburgring Track With Record Lap

Back in January, Porsche announced that it set an insane, record-breaking Nurburgring lap time of 7:07.55 in the updated Taycan. To be more specific, it had done it in the high-performance Turbo GT variant with the Weissach that eliminates the rear seats among other things, and now that it has fully unveiled the car, it can publish the video of the complete lap. Although the video suffers for its lack of engine noise, the high-pitched whistle of the motors does at least make the car sound like it’s trying, and gives it a futuristic quality, like it’s shifting into hyperdrive. The EV’s insane acceleration also helps prevent the video from being boring.











Read Article