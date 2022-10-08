WATCH: Porsche Taycan Turbo S Steals Tesla's Model S Plaid Nürburgring Record

Porsche has reclaimed the Nurburgring record for production electric vehicles by lapping the 12.9-mile (20.8 km) historic track in 7 min 33.35 seconds in a Taycan Turbo S.



Development driver Lars Kerns’ time makes the Taycan just over 2 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid, which recorded a 7:35.58 lap in September 2021. The Tesla had previously beaten the regular Taycan Turbo’s 7:42.34 time set in 2019, but the gap was bigger in reality because the 2019 record was based on the older 12.8-mile (20.6 km) version of the course. Both the Plaid’s 7:35 and the Taycan Turbo S’s 7:33 times are based on the longer configuration.



