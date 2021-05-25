WATCH: Porsche Taycan Turbo Vs. Audi RS E-Tron GT Vs. Tesla Model S Performance In An All EV Shootout

Acceleration has quickly become one of the most important selling points for electric vehicles and for those in the market for a high-end electric sedan the Tesla Model S Performance, Porsche Taycan Turbo, and Audi RS e-tron GT are the three market leaders. So, which one is quicker?

To find out, CarWow gathered them together for a series of tests on a damp runway. On paper, the Model S Performance accelerates quicker than the Taycan Turbo and the RS e-tron GT but as this video reveals, the three are very evenly matched in the real world.
 



