WATCH: Porsche Teams Up With Pixar For Toy Story 5 Premiere

Porsche Cars North America probably remembered that Sally Carrera, the fictional anthropomorphic 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera who was the town attorney for Radiator Springs, was a major hit with the Cars audience. Now, they’re going the other way around for the upcoming Toy Story 5 from Pixar.

In the Disney/Pixar Cars franchise, the former lawyer is a short-wheelbase 2002 Porsche 996 Carrera, and the Disney company worked with Porsche and gained access to real Porsche 911 vehicles to recreate Sally as an animated Porsche that respects the car’s real-life mannerisms.

Now, the German sports car, EV, and SUV automaker aims to repeat the feat, only the other way around - Porsche, Disney, and Pixar have joined forces to create three one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 vehicles inspired by the most beloved "Toy Story" characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie. The real-world vehicles are a celebration of the highly-anticipated return of the Toy Story franchise in theaters on June 19.







