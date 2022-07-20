WATCH: Porsche's New Le Mans Racer Blurs Your Mind On The Track

We'll be honest, the 24 Hours of Le Mans hasn't been as exciting since so many brands pulled out of the top prototype class, leaving Toyota to dominate five years in a row. But 2023 marks the 100th running of Le Mans, and it will be different with the new Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) regulations kicking in. These FIA regulations leave a lot open to interpretation, meaning various automakers can take wildly different approaches to generate 680 horsepower (so long as they use a hybrid system). It also means that for the first time in years, there's going to be fierce competition for first place in class and overall.







