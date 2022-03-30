WATCH: Portland Street Race Ends With Gun Shots

After a few hours of street racing early Monday morning in Portland, it all ended with four different people being injured by gunfire police say. Victims aged 21, 18, 16, and 11 each suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the oldest has been arrested as the prime suspect. Police aren’t totally certain that all victims and suspects have been accounted for at this time.



The incident took place at the 6300 block of North Marine Drive in what sounds like a street racing hotbed to hear police talk about it. While local residents have verified that the area is well-known for illegal street racing, authorities arrived late enough to 911 calls that none of the victims were still on the scene. During their investigation, the four currently accounted for arrived at local hospitals.







