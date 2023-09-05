WATCH: Prius Owner Makes Hybrid Battery Replacement A DIY Affair

A YouTuber by the name of ChrisFix has taken the time to document the process of replacing the battery in a 2013 Toyota Prius, and as you'll see, the entire exercise is not nearly as challenging as you may expect. While the cost of replacing the battery in an EV can easily exceed $10,000 in many cases, hybrids like the Prius have much smaller batteries that won't cost as much, so a battery replacement becomes a viable alternative for owners with older hybrids not wanting to splash out on a brand-new model. Besides, a Prius is still a Toyota so the rest of the car holds up pretty well even after a decade of ownership - that isn't true for every generation of the Prius, but more on this later.





