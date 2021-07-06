WATCH: Probably The Most Detailed Total Cost Of Ownership Of A Tesla Model 3 You Will Ever See

As more people take interest in EVs and even plan to buy or lease one, the cost of ownership is important. How much will a Tesla Model 3 really cost you? EVs may eventually reach price parity with gas cars, but it's going to be a while. In the meantime, people can take advantage of incentives, as well as the lower costs of ownership associated with owning an electric car. Our friend Andy Slye commonly shares tips, tricks, and financial advice. Clearly, he's a young guy who's been able to reach financial security through certain choices. Slye also seems to be one of the most thorough people we know, which is why we really appreciate his cost of ownership videos.





Read Article