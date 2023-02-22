WATCH: Professional Tear Down Reveals The 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron Is Just A Gussied Up VW ID.4

Audi has just launched the 2023 Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron in the U.S., but the electric crossover has failed to impress. Teardown veteran Sandy Munro has dismissed the luxury EV as an overpriced version of the Volkswagen ID.4 with very little to offer.



Audi introduced the Q4 e-tron duo in North America in 2021 as a 2022 model year and is now gearing up to start selling the 2023 model. Nevertheless, Audi's push will surely hit a wall, partly because of the more challenging market conditions this year. The Inflation Reduction Act tax credits will not help Audi Q4 e-tron sales since it is imported from Europe. Its sticker price is also higher than expected, starting at $50,995. This is especially true considering the performance and range.







