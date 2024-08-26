WATCH: Prolonged EV Charging Time Leads To Kidnapping And No One Helps Victim

An attempted kidnapping was seen taking place at a Tesla Supercharger in Canada, though authorities say the victim managed to escape with only minor injuries.

On Saturday, four suspects at the Vaughan Mills Supercharger in Concord, Ontario attempted to kidnap a woman, according to a post from the York Regional Police. Authorities also say that the victim was able to escape with minor injuries.



Woman Supercharging her Model Y carjacked by 4 men with guns. So sad we have to worry about things like this, exactly why companies like @EVjectOfficial exist. https://t.co/H1kusV781R — Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) August 25, 2024

The department is conducting a still-ongoing investigation, but they believe it was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to public safety. They announced looking for at least four suspects dressed in black, driving a blue Honda Civic with the license plate AXJN850 that was stolen in Toronto.



Read Article